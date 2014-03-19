The Iraqi-American Dream
A decade after war tore apart Iraq, the birthplace of the American Industrial Revolution becomes an unlikely hub for refugees seeking a new start.
Eleven years after the Iraq war broke out on our TV screens, more than 100,000 Iraqis have taken shelter in the U.S as refugees, sometimes after years of waiting in Syria or elsewhere in the Middle East. In Lowell, Mass., cradle of the Industrial Revolution, three Iraqis who arrived over the course of the last decade share their stories.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Narratively to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.