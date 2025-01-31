Dear readers,

I’m probably not alone in that I’ve been listening to a lot of old interviews with filmmaker David Lynch lately after his recent passing, and one in particular has stood out. Last year, on the podcast Wild Card, host Rachel Martin asked Lynch what he’d learned to take less seriously and he answered, “Everything. I’ve learned that life is such a gift and can be enjoyed, and that it’s all OK. … Everything is beautiful. … Nothing to worry about.” I know it’s not always possible, but with the world feeling a bit upside down these days, I’ve been trying to live inside that quote as much as I can, and it’s really helping! That, and of course diving deeper into art: reading, writing, revising my writing… This month, we’ve tapped into all of that and more with a story that turns the picture-perfect cancer mom narrative on its head, some helpful advice about how simply breathing can help with your own art practice, and a new call for pitches that asks you to take a good, long look at the weirdest obsessions you’ve had and consider writing about them. In case you missed it all the first time, please find our faves from this month below… And thank you, as always, for reading.

The cancer ward (and my Insta feed) were filled with picture-perfect moms moving heaven and earth for their sick kids. Meanwhile, I spiraled into heavy drinking, depression and self-destruction.

Story by Elizabeth Austin

Collage by Yunuen Bonaparte

Revising your own work is a complex process that deserves a systematic approach. The very first step can be as simple as taking a breath.

Story by Katey Schultz

Illustration by Wenjia Tang/Narratively archive

We’re looking for stories about the weirdest things you or someone you know has gotten into and how it turned your life upside down, brought unexpected joy or changed the path of their career forever.