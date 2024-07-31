We’re guessing since you’re here, you’re probably a big reader. Us too. The other day, I brought — no exaggeration — three books and two pocket-size essay zines with me to my haircut appointment on the off chance that I might be kept waiting for a few minutes and have some reading time. (I was also five minutes late to the appointment — probably because I was trying to decide which book to start next — resulting in no reading time at all.) If you, however, should find yourself with some actual reading time this week, whether you’re waiting at a hair salon, in a hammock on a beach somewhere or on the subway during your evening commute, here are some of our favorite recent stories for you to check out ICYMT the first time around. Enjoy!

—Jesse Sposato, executive editor

P.S. Scroll all the way through to learn about a call for applications from our friends at writing residency Rosemary’s House — and how to receive extended early-bird pricing and priority application review.