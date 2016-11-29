The Lovable, Loudmouth King of NYC Basketball
At a Queens campus known for producing NBA stars, the can’t-miss Cardozo squad and their record-setting coach treat high school b-ball as much more than just a game.
The Cardozo High School boys basketball team has the winningest coach in NYC public school history, and a roster of top college prospects. Yet, in each of the last four years they’ve fallen just short in the Queens championship final. After a season packed with hefty highs and alarming lows, the Cardozo kids found themselves once again on the verge of being Queens champs – or Queens chumps.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Narratively to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.