Narratively

Narratively

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Cole's avatar
Barbara Cole
9h

Thank you for the excellent and heartfelt piece. Ah, relationships. So challenging to numerous ways.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jen Shepherd's avatar
Jen Shepherd
8h

What a powerful read. Thank you.

In the early 90s I lost a close friend to AIDS. Matthew was a hemophiliac. So was his brother. They both contracted the disease through blood transfusions. However, I was living cross country and for whatever reason my friends neglected to tell me Matthew was sick/dying. When I got the call he was gone I was literally in shock. It’s the not knowing that gets you. And then all the questions that come after. And then wondering why no one was good enough to tell you the truth. I feel ya. I really do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Narratively, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture