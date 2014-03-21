The Man Who Would Not Be Broken
Carmelo Puccia has tackled life-threatening illness and faced heartbreaking loss. But this wise-cracking Brooklynite just keeps on being Carmelo.
Photos by Gabrielle Lurie
Blind since childhood, Carmelo Puccia has faced trial after trial over the past year. It has been a year full of sickness and loss, but also one filled with joy. He has dealt with the death of Maria, his girlfriend of twenty-plus years, and his continuing struggle with two bouts of cancer and diabetes. Yet Carmelo somehow always overcomes adversity with good humor and a lively spirit.
