After collecting more than a million plastic bottles, Robert Bezeau made an unconventional decision — he turned those bottles into timber for a house on the tiny Panamanian island of Bocas del Toro. But his vision for a new kind of mass recycling program doesn’t end there. Next, he wants to build an entire village out of plastic bottles. It’s not that crazy of an idea: Given our penchant for bottled water, one study has found that there could be more plastic than fish in the sea by 2050. So essentially anything else is preferable — no matter how out of the ordinary. Recently, MEL Films went down to Panama to spend some time with the first inhabitants of Bezeau’s eco-community; check out how they live among all that plastic above.