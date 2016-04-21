On April 25, 2015, the house Kedar Phuyal and his wife Bimala built with their bare hands collapsed, nearly crushing their daughter, Sati Devi. The community came together to dig her out, and she escaped unscathed. All told, the 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 8,000 people in Nepal and left $5 billion in damages. A full year after the earthquake, thousands are still homeless. Phuyal and his family have moved into a small shed a few hundred feet from the remnants of their old home in Phuyalthok, a picturesque village on the outskirts of the capital, Kathmandu. Residents here primarly subsists on farming, and Phuyal comes from a long line of milkmen reaching several generations back. As the people of Phuyalthok piece their lives back together, Phuyal has found purpose in continuing this daily deliveries to those who survived.

* * *

The following organizations are accepting donations to continue their recovery efforts in Nepal: Sahayeta, The Yulha Fund, Drokpa, Shikshya Foundatio…