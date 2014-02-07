Illustrations by Corrine Mucha

The thirty zombies went silent and knelt in the darkness. They could hear the jangling of keys and police radio bleeps. Individuals fidgeted with their costumes and picked at their caked-on makeup. They tried to be quiet, hoping the police would leave. Had someone seen them enter? Nerves about the adventure they were undertaking mixed with the fear of being arrested. Breath was bated as they crouched, and waited. The police turned on their flashlights and started towards them.