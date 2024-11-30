Hi, all!

We hope you had a lovely holiday that was (mostly) drama-free and filled with good food, some family or friends and a whole lotta love. Whether you’re traveling back home this weekend and looking for some reading material, or you never left but are hoping to do a bit of literary lounging (exactly what it sounds like), we’ve got just the stories for you. Find some must-reads from this month below, enjoy, share, rinse and repeat!

From his prison cell in Washington state, Hector Ortiz reexamines the traumas, hardships and bad choices that led to his lengthy sentence—and ultimately taught him about the man he needed to be.

Story by Hector Ortiz

Illustration by Lynne Hardy

A third-generation logger and his wife risked their land so their sons could pursue their music dreams. The brothers made an album almost no one heard—until their genius was discovered decades later.

Story by Steven Kurutz

Photo by Sara Huneke/Narratively archive

Nearly 200 girls are kidnapped in India every single day, many sold into sex work. The authorities too often look the other way. So Nirmala Walter takes things into her own hands.

Story by Aliya Bashir

Photo by Smita Sharma

If you want to get your book published, the proposal is an essential tool for convincing editors that they should give you a chance.

Story by Shawna Kenney

Illustration by Julie Delporte/Narratively archive

P.S. A reminder that we’re in the midst of our 2024 Memoir Prize right now!

If you’re looking for an excuse to escape family for a few, working on an essay to submit to our contest is the perfect one. 😉

Go ahead, just do it!