For the first time in his life, ninety-two-year-old Frank Catalfumo has stopped working at F & C Shoe Rebuilding in South Brooklyn, the shop he inherited from his father after World War II. Now the shop is run by Frank’s son Michael, who has also followed in his father’s footsteps. Though F & C is as busy as ever, the trade stops with this generation, as Michael’s children have been able to choose different life paths.