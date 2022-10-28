Narratively is seeking pitches for stories about The One That Got Away.

The high school boyfriend who I introduced to theater—only to see him steal my dream and become a movie star while I toiled away as an extra. The love of my life who crossed the wrong gangster and had to go into witness protection. Meeting the man of my dreams…and then meeting his beeeeeautiful wife. You get the gist! We’re looking for gripping stories about long-lost love, unrequited crushes gone horribly wrong, and more.