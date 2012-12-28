Photo by Zach Lowry

Every Friday, we discuss, debate and dissect the week’s theme and stories here, on The Park Bench. It’s a place where we take you behind the scenes with our journalists and subjects; where we curate the comments that you post on the site, as well as your longer reflections that you send to us via email. If a story hits home, or you have a fresh perspective you’d like to add, drop us a line here, or get in touch via Twitter and Facebook using the hashtag #ParkBench. (And we’re on Tumblr too!)

Take One More

In another response to Michael Catero’s story about buying heroin on the streets of New York, Narratively contributor Arvind Dilawar shares a story about his first (and only) time experimenting with the pyschadelic compound DMT.

My first experience with DMT did not actually involve me smoking it. I was in Japan with three of my friends, and we passed a legal drug stand peddling it. We asked thelegal drug dealer about its quality (earlier during the same trip we had bo…