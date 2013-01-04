The Park Bench
There's nothing quite like New York under the cover of darkness. Share your "Up All Night" memories from the city (or beyond) and discover more here.
Every Friday, we discuss, debate and dissect the week’s theme and stories here, on The Park Bench. It’s a place where we take you behind the scenes with our journalists and subjects; where we curate the comments that you post on the site, as well as your longer reflections that you send to us via email.
Night in a Fascinating Square Thar Never Sleeps
New York–at least part of it–has always been up all night. Reader David Friedman, @ironicsans, tweeted: @NarrativelyNY Apropos of this week’s theme, you’ll like this #longform dusk-to-dawn in Times Square story from 1910: bit.ly/fRW84M
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Narratively to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.