Photo by Luke Rafferty

Every Friday, we discuss, debate and dissect the week’s themes and stories here, on The Park Bench. It’s a place where we take you behind the scenes with our journalists and subjects; where we curate the comments that you post on the site, as well as your longer reflections that you send to us via email.

Dignity and Death, from the Other Side of the Bed

Responding to Daniel Krieger’s personal piece about aid in dying, fourth-year medical student Alexandra Coria reflects on doctors, death and being human.

There was much I agreed with in Daniel Krieger’s piece. I too am an advocate for the good (or the least bad) death. I am also a medical professional. As such, there was one aspect of my profession that was only murkily alluded to in his piece, and which I would like to address here.

I’m about nine months away from graduating medical school, from donning the long white coat that is alternately highly respected and heavily criticized in our society. I am lucky enough…