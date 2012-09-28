Photo by Luke Rafferty

Peep Show Outtakes

From blending in at adult bookstores to a full-speed chase through Midtown, Stephen Robert Morse gives us a glimpse into the process of reporting The Last Peeps.

While Gus is mopping up the ground floor bathroom, one of the less savory aspects of his job, but surely not as bad as cleaning the private viewing booths, I take the downtime to pretend to browse the DVDs while really observing the other clientele. I stake myself out in a section and feign interest in a DVD titled “The Tiger Scandal,” a not-so-subtle reference to Mr. Woods.

My first presumption is that this place will be populated by older men whom the wonders of Internet pornography hav…