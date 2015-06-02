Illustrations by Danielle Chenette

It’s sophomore year of college and the air is full of possibility in Pittsburgh. I spent the summer healing from a breakup by stuffing whole muffins into my mouth at three a.m. and watching “Love Actually” on repeat. I’m ready for a fresh start.

I’ve arrived on campus with a head full of dreams and a notebook full of resolutions. I’m going to steer clear of the heartbreaking frat boy type who filled my foolish freshman year, and I’m going to embrace life. Live in the moment! Be spontaneous! Say yes! I’m wearing my first pair of expensive shoes, army green boxing kicks, and I feel like a fighter on my walk to class. On the sidewalk, I step on the chalked outline of an exclamation point. I moonwalk to read, “free bubble tea!” and immediately detour to follow a path of colorful chalk arrows. Yes!

The arrows bring me to the handsomest boy I’ve ever seen: tall, reserved, with hair like an anime character. He holds out a bubble tea, and I smile from ear to ea…