Illustrations by Jared Boggess

At first glance, Seit Tine Kya feels like any other teahouse in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city: boisterous with animated chatter, the sipping of milky tea, the slurping of greasy noodles, the shuffling of sandals on concrete, and the kiss-kiss of old patrons calling out to young waiters.

On a Saturday morning in late September of 2016, Seit Tine Kya appeared wholly unremarkable. Yet for its customers and wait staff, there was a conspicuous absence. The teahouse’s founder, a philanthropist and democracy activist named U Aung Htike, had died unexpectedly eight days earlier from septic shock brought on by prostate cancer. His passing was a blow to the community. For many, the soft-spoken restaurateur had come to represent the best aspirations of Myanmar’s nascent democracy: charitable, strong-willed, fair-minded and driven by high ideals in an era when high ideals could be fatal.

“We lost a man who helped us,” says Aung Naing, 46, a vendor who has sold sundry …