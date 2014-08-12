Illustrations by Nate Doyle

GM once spent three weeks casing a mother of three, learning everything he could about her life, routine and preferences. When he finally found a way in, he robbed her of over $1,000. It was a good score. And because she was a piece of shit, GM concluded, the crime was justifiable.

He later found his research was flawed, however. The woman’s husband had recently left her, burdening her with the care of three children. And she was in financial trouble. She wasn’t so bad after all. So he gave the money back. Well, half.

“She deserved half,” says GM, taking a sip of iced coffee.

“Did you drop the money in her mailbox, or something?” I ask.

“I FedExed it to her.” He grins. “With a note that said, ‘A fool and their money are soon parted.’”

Why am I having coffee with a grifter on a Monday night? Because he answered my Craigslist post titled, Seeking a Con Artist for Interview. Because I figured there was no other way to get a con artist to open up, I offered $75 and …