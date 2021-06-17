From his work as a blogger, writer and editor, Kern Carter boasts several titles. None, however, may be so prevalent—in both his life and work—than his role as a single dad. His latest essay on the difficulties and delights of solo parenting was published on Narratively this week.

Kern sat down with Narratively to talk about his writing career, his teenage daughter’s influence on his work, and his new YA novel, Boys and Girls Screaming, which is set to come out in the spring of 2022.