The Song We Can't Get Out of Our Heads
Wondering what the Emerson Brothers sound like after reading last week's feature, 'The Long, Twisting Tale of Two Farm Boys Who Finally Got Their Big Break'? Check out their hit, 'Baby,' and more.
If you read last week’s feature, “The Long, Twisting Tale of Two Farm Boys Who Finally Got Their Big Break” by Steven Kurutz, a repub from the Creative Nonfiction/True Story archive, you, like us, might have wondered what their standout track, “Baby” sounded like. Plus, did you know that Kurutz’s story inspired a film called Dreamin’ Wild that came out in 2022? If you thought about going down this rabbit hole after reading the story but haven’t done it yet, we’ve got you…
Check out the song that Kurutz describes as “blue-eyed soul.”
The trailer for the film Dreamin’ Wild.
And, of course, the story if you haven’t read it yet.
