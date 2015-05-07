Text by Laurence Butet-Roch

Covered in red pigment from head to toe and sporting shiny copper anklets, Walé Asongwaka, Walé Lokito and their peers attract much attention — especially given how starkly they contrast with the lush green bush theater built behind them. Pygmies from the Ekonda tribe in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, they’re continuing a ritual instituted by their ancestors. Following the birth of their first child, some young pigmy mothers - dubbed “Walés” - live with their babies in isolation for months, or even years, a longstanding tradition that aims to protect the family heir.