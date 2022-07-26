“Everything in life starts with a dream.” That's the mantra that peech breshears carried from their father’s sermons into their love for new pursuits, from graphic novels to motorcycling. As outlined in peech's new Narratively story, "The Fastest Formerly Blind ‘Biker Babe’ in Wichita," the path hasn’t always been easy one, particularly as a nonbinary femme preacher's child trying go break into a predominantly male motorcyling community. It’s been up to peech to establish their own identity, uplift those around them and find joy in riding. When not out biking, peech is a master’s degree candidate in English, focusing on comic studies. We spoke with peech about healing through writing, as well as the many junctions of community and identity.