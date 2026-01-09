Narratively

Discussion about this post

Rene King Thompson
9h

Over 50 years ago, a high school French class in Appalachia lovingly harassed their unbelievably teacher. For what we did to the French language, at least its pronunciation was enough to make Baudelaire, Molière, and Fontaine turn in their graves. We created a perverse amalgamation of Appalachian English, French, and George Carlin that we used to kid him.

We didn't do this out of disrespect; we did it out of love. Mr. Greene (later Dr. Greene) knew how to teach and allow us to still be kids. That March, he casually mentioned that April Fool's Day was know as Poisson d'avril, the fish of April. What should have been a simple piece of trivia, became a fifty-one-year prank to honor our friend and teacher. Using the idea of "the fish of April", we obtained construction paper and cut out approximately 100 paper fish and wrote Poisson d'avril on them all, and taped them to his car. (We later, after he had seen our prank, cleaned his car and some of us kept our paper fish.

Through the years, we have kept up the prank, and future French classes took up the banner. We have, through the years, sent him everything from plushie fish to seafood restaurant gift cards to mechanical talking fish.

Fifty years of reminding a teacher that no matter how far away we are, just how much he has always meant to us.

Vicki Lindner
19h

A very good tale with a moral about pranks.

