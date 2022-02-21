As a spoken word poet and grad student in African American history, Nick Courmon never really expected to become a TikTok influencer. But his videos about little-known and forgotten moments in history, delivered in artful rhymes, have resonated with millions of viewers. Nick’s latest TikTok video is a collaboration with Narratively sharing the story of the legendary but often overlooked Black jazz musician, Hazel Scott, based on our piece about her.

Nick sat down with Narratively to talk about history, spoken word poetry and the big dreams he has for combining these two fields to educate and entertain.