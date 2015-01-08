The Woman Who’s Allergic to the World
Diagnosed with an extremely rare cell syndrome, Crystal Goodwin struggles to live normally, knowing that a piece of candy or whiff of perfume could deliver her to death’s door.
At the age of twenty-six, Crystal Goodwin developed a rare disease called mast cell activation syndrome that changed her world forever. As she attempts to regain some independence by moving out of her family home and into public housing, what would otherwise be a simple decision may now be one of the biggest risks of her life.
