Edited by Brendan Spiegel

The old warrior stood silently before the coffin, preparing to say goodbye to a young life, like he had done so many times before. He had planned to speak before the assembled mourners, but the words would not come. Instead, he was overcome with grief. The tears poured forth.

For Blair Sparks, it was tough watching the old man in such pain. His grandfather was a rock, a decorated World War II hero who had fought his way across Europe and later tackled innumerable challenges as a district attorney and Colorado Supreme Court justice. He also served as commander of the Colorado National Guard, rising to the rank of brigadier general. Disciplined, determined and decisive, Felix Sparks did not back down from a fight.

“He was a tough guy,” Blair recalls. “He was never afraid of any kind of battle.”

Decades later, Felix Sparks, then 76, wept uncontrollably as he watched the casket bearing his 16-year-old grandson being lowered into the ground at Crown Hill Cemetery i…