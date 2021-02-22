Last year, in the throes of the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the fight for racial justice, Shanna B. Tiayon published an article at Narratively about Black women homesteaders. Shanna wears a lot of hats—she is a writer, a speaker, and the founder of consulting firm Wellbeing Works. She sat down with Narratively to talk about the fight for racial and food justice, and about what she has in store for the future.