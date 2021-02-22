The Writer Helping People Care for the Land—and for Themselves
Narratively contributor Shanna B. Tiayon on homesteading, gardening, Black Lives Matter, and staying well.
Last year, in the throes of the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the fight for racial justice, Shanna B. Tiayon published an article at Narratively about Black women homesteaders. Shanna wears a lot of hats—she is a writer, a speaker, and the founder of consulting firm Wellbeing Works. She sat down with Narratively to talk about the fight for racial and food justice, and about what she has in store for the future.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Narratively to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.