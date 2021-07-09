Over the past decade and a half, Jill L. Ferguson has published 14 books. She works largely as a co-author, collaborating with authors and academics to write, edit, and publish books as a duo. Jill is the founder of Women’s Wellness Weekends, and also works as a writing coach, ghost writer and author. She frequently covers nature, women, and animals: In 2017, she wrote a story on black bears for Narratively.

Her latest book, The Advocates, which she co-authored with environmentalist Robyn Gulliver, tells the untold, behind-the-scenes stories of nine women fighting for climate justice in Australia. We sat down with Jill to talk about the co-authoring process and the importance of centering the everyday climate advocacy done by women. The book was published on July 2nd.