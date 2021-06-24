The Writer Who Talks to Strangers
Narratively contributor Jason Schwartzman on how interactions with unknown people can be more meaningful than you expect.
Most of us have had limited interactions with new people during the COVID-19 pandemic, which makes Narratively contributor Jason Schwartzman’s debut book, No One You Know: Strangers and the Stories We Tell, all the more timely. Through a compilation of short anecdotal stories, Schwartzman reminds readers how swiftly strangers can become familiar and reveals the illusions behind human kinship.
