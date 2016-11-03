Photo courtesy Alexandru Roșu/Factual

When the results of the 2012 parliamentary election in Romania came in, Alexandru Roșu was flabbergasted. On that snowy December election night, he and a group of political activists were chatting and drinking spiked punch in an old freezing squat house in the center of Bucharest, the Romanian capital. When the news was projected onto a big screen, there was a moment of stunned silence.