Photos by Daniel Krieger

Throughout May, National Bike Month, our People of Interest series is spotlighting New York cyclists who are breaking the mold and making a difference on two wheels. It’s five a.m. at the Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. It’s been a night much like any other, quiet and uneventful, until a group of fifty cyclists, many on two-seater tandem bikes, pulls up in front, looking like some sort of a quirky bike gang. They enthusiastically crowd into the small shop to make their choices among the cases of old-fashioned crullers and Bavarian cream éclairs. Many hit the bathroom – this is one of the last stops on their annual four-borough pilgrimage: the All-Night Donut Ride. The riders met in Central Park around midnight, went up through Harlem to the Crown Diner in the Bronx, down into Manhattan to try out the 53-year-old Donut Pub’s offerings, then cycled around the island’s southern tip and over the Brooklyn Bridge to Peter Pan. They’ll end after…