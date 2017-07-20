Photos by Gena Steffens & former members of FARC

The sun has barely broken over the eastern ridges of the Colombian Andes. A group of men and women emerge from the morning fog, forming two straight lines and then standing at attention, assault rifles slung across their backs. They listen intently as their commander reads out their names and assignments for the day from a small, flimsy notebook.

A whistle blows, signaling it’s time for breakfast, which consists of typical guerrilla fare: rice, fried meat and sugary coffee. Inside the oldest guerrilla army in the world, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), this is how every day starts – but not for long.

Just a few years ago, while at war with the Colombian government, these leftist rebel fighters would have had their utility vests on and weapons at an arm’s reach at all times. But once breakfast is over today – aside from guard duty – their weapons are an afterthought. Many leave their guns hanging on fence posts or leaning …