They Couldn't Afford a Haircut. This Former Inmate Changed That.
Adrian Swearengen almost gave up on life after years behind bars. Now he’s found new purpose offering free snips and shaves to former inmates and others in need.
After being released from prison, Adrian Swearengen worked with the reentry organization OAR of Richmond to learn new skills as a barber-in-training. At the OAR office, Swearengen gives free cuts to former inmates and others who cannot afford a trip to the barbershop – a small step toward helping people get back on their feet, while learning a trade he hopes will help him rebuild his own life.
