This Ain't the Hamptons—This is Bonac
In a place known to most New Yorkers for celebrity soirees and sprawling estates, getting up close and personal with the year-rounders who’ve called East Hampton home for generations.
Photos by Tara Israel
Ask anyone from East Hampton where we're from, and we’ll never say "the Hamptons," because we are not from "the Hamptons." We are from the town of East Hampton—the stretch of land on the South Fork of Long Island, running from Montauk to Wainscott. "The Hamptons" is a place populated by second homes and share houses, a different world from where we come from.
