This Breathtaking Greek Fireworks Battle Puts Your July 4th to Shame
Once a year, residents of this mountainous island gather at two churches on opposite ends of town and launch 100,000 handmade rockets — directly at each other.
Every Easter on the Greek island of Chios, two churches host an ancient ritual in which residents on either side of town fire some 100,000 handmade rockets at the bell tower of the opposing church — while worship takes place inside. As the endless stream of fireworks light up the night sky, both churches inevitably declare victory, then, when the morning cleanup is done, agree to settle the dispute next year.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Narratively to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.