Photos by Vincent Tullo

Claudia Oshry opens her front door at ten a.m. wearing a baby-pink silk robe she stole after filming TLC’s “Say Yes To The Dress.” She’s hungover from Heidi Klum’s Halloween party and her long black hair hangs unkempt in wet strands.

Amidst panoramic views of the river, plush cream couches and a kitchen accessible through a swinging door, Oshry, 22, incarnates a millennial ideal often mocked: she makes more money lying in bed taking selfies than she would working an entry-level job.