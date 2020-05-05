Michael Stahl, Narratively’s layout manager, contributing editor, and longtime writer, loves baseball. At Narratively, Michael has written about the embattled New York Mets’ star Kevin Mitchell and American black baseball players who left for Canada to play the sport. Now his work continues with a new book, Big Sexy: In His Own Words, out May 12. The book is the All-Star pitcher Bartolo Colón’s autobiography, which Colón co-authored with Michael Stahl. Michael chatted with us about how he landed such a coveted book deal, and how the Narratively crew, “taking a chance on someone that had no experience” years ago, helped set him up for the success he has today.