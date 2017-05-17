Photos by Daniel Krieger

Throughout May, National Bike Month, our People of Interest series is spotlighting New York cyclists who are breaking the mold and making a difference on two wheels.

Zooming down Broadway on his bike one spring afternoon, Rich Collier maneuvers around taxis and buses with the assurance of a seasoned urban cyclist as he races to find a “fishing spot.” His quarry is people, or to be more precise – contestants for his quiz show, “Roll Play,” which is printed in green on the back of his branded black sweatshirt.

He parks his bike with a double kickstand in front of the Grom gelato shop, alongside a bike lane off Columbus Circle. Many eyes alight on the striking scene of this man and his tricked out, one-of-a-kind bike, which boasts a network of cameras, lights and recording gear mounted on the handlebars.