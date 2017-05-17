This Rapid-Fire TV Host Has an Entire Studio Mounted on His Bike
Scouring the city street by street with the hardest working quiz-show master in New York.
Photos by Daniel Krieger
Throughout May, National Bike Month, our People of Interest series is spotlighting New York cyclists who are breaking the mold and making a difference on two wheels.
Zooming down Broadway on his bike one spring afternoon, Rich Collier maneuvers around taxis and buses with the assurance of a seasoned urban cyclist as he races to find a “fishing spot.” His quarry is people, or to be more precise – contestants for his quiz show, “Roll Play,” which is printed in green on the back of his branded black sweatshirt.
He parks his bike with a double kickstand in front of the Grom gelato shop, alongside a bike lane off Columbus Circle. Many eyes alight on the striking scene of this man and his tricked out, one-of-a-kind bike, which boasts a network of cameras, lights and recording gear mounted on the handlebars.
