Finlay Games has been keeping himself rather busy since his Narratively piece, I Didn’t Know I Was Trans Until I Got Sober, was published in 2018. The latest projects on his plate include transgender mentoring, chronicling his life on YouTube, and getting his first book published — set to come out in April 2021. The book, Top to Bottom, A Memoir and Personal Guide through Phalloplasty, focuses on the lived journey of his gender transition and specifically, his lower surgery.

Games talked to Narratively about his popular YouTube channel, how his writing became a major part of this mission to show trans experiences, and the difficulties that arise when writing so openly about your own life.