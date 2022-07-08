For our Super Subcultures collection, Narratively is looking for true crime pitches that center around underrepresented or misunderstood communities and expand to say something bigger about a lack of opportunity, equity or representation for these groups. With these stories, we’re aiming to show how crime in these communities can often be overlooked by authorities, to the extent that victims, their families or even bystanders have to take matters into their own hands. Think: An Egyptian drag queen who uncovers a money-laundering scheme that stretches to the highest levels of government; a group of imams going up against a biker gang terrorizing their town; a nonbinary ketamine ring promoting gender abolition in the underground drug world; a teacher exposing human trafficking at a school for the blind; a Taiwanese grandma taking down a mafia boss.