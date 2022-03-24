Call for Pitches: True Deceptive & Extraordinary High School Sports Stories
Interested in writing for Narratively? We're looking for pitches about extraordinary high school sports teams and people who have let lies spin out of control!
True Deceptive
Have you ever let a secret or lie spin out of control, and kept the truth from your closest friends, family or coworkers for years, or even decades? Narratively is looking for first-person stories from people who have let a seemingly simple lie turn into years of increasingly complex deception, and are willing to speak openly about how the weight of that choice affected their life and relationships — and what it feels like to finally come clean.
To point you in the right direction, here are couple Narratively pieces featuring stories of secrets and lies: As a Fugitive With a Fake Name, I Discovered the Real Me, The Redemption of the Secret Love Child and Secret Life of a Mormon Porn Star.
These can be first-person pieces about your own experience or reported stories. Pay starts at $500, with room to go up for more ambitious stories. Pitches for this theme are due by 4/15/22.
For more details on what we like to see in a story, please review our guidelines here and pitch you…
