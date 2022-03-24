True Deceptive

Have you ever let a secret or lie spin out of control, and kept the truth from your closest friends, family or coworkers for years, or even decades? Narratively is looking for first-person stories from people who have let a seemingly simple lie turn into years of increasingly complex deception, and are willing to speak openly about how the weight of that choice affected their life and relationships — and what it feels like to finally come clean.

To point you in the right direction, here are couple Narratively pieces featuring stories of secrets and lies: As a Fugitive With a Fake Name, I Discovered the Real Me, The Redemption of the Secret Love Child and Secret Life of a Mormon Porn Star.

These can be first-person pieces about your own experience or reported stories. Pay starts at $500, with room to go up for more ambitious stories. Pitches for this theme are due by 4/15/22.

For more details on what we like to see in a story, please review our guidelines here and pitch you…