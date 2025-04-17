By now, if you’re a Narratively reader, you likely know about the Narratively x Belletrist True Romance Writing Prize we’re in the midst of. Today we wanted to share another one of our favorite Narratively Classics to hopefully inspire you to get your own story down on paper and submit to the contest. We go back to this one again and again and see something newly profound in it each time, it’s that kind of story.

Plus… We have another exciting giveaway today, from our partners on the Belletrist team: a book-club-pick of your very own choosing from any previous month (they’ve selected a new book each month since 2017, so lots to choose from!). We will select one lucky winner at random from anyone who “likes” the story. So, click below (read the story!) and like away.