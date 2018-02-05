Twenty Years After a Brain Injury, I'm Finally Getting on with My Life. And I'm Terrified.
My long recovery from a freak accident held me back, but it also gave me an ironclad excuse for everything wrong with my life.
Illustrations by Grace Heejung Kim
I slip into my favorite red undies, then wriggle into a skirt and lightweight sweater. A slide of shiny luminizer eye shadow to brighten my eyes, a few strokes of mascara, a dollop of blush and some lip balm. I take a few deep breaths and study myself in the mirror. I’m ready.
Or am I?
It’s been nearly ten years since I’ve been on a date. Nearly ten years since my body utterly gave out on me as a result of an improperly healed head injury that happened when a tabletop mounted on the wall of a furniture showroom fell on my head. Crushing head pain, vertigo, life-sucking insomnia, memory loss, racing heart, disorientation, plus isolation and profound loneliness – for a great wash of time this had been my life.
Though years of treatment have helped, on damp days (approximately 342 a year in Michigan) I still feel like I’m trying to rise from the bottom of the deep end of the swimming pool, pushing up against the heavy water that gravity is forcing down. And…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Narratively to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.