In a tucked-away corner of Northern Philadelphia is a neon-green-tinged hair salon called Void of Colour, owned by charismatic hair designer Sina Washington, who follows in her grandma and aunt’s footsteps. In this choose-your-own-adventure three-part series — which was a winner of Interlude’s “Challenge of Diversity” competition and screened at the Tribeca Film Festival’s Media and Games Summit — you decide the fate of Sina and her fashion-forward friends; simply click the pop-ups on screen to follow Sina’s models and their suspenseful storylines.

