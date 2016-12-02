Welcome to the 'American Idol' of Hair Styling
In this choose-your-own-adventure documentary film series, help hair stylist Sina Washington transform her North Philly salon into a runway as she and her friends prepare for their dream competition, Hair Idol.
In a tucked-away corner of Northern Philadelphia is a neon-green-tinged hair salon called Void of Colour, owned by charismatic hair designer Sina Washington, who follows in her grandma and aunt’s footsteps. In this choose-your-own-adventure three-part series — which was a winner of Interlude’s “Challenge of Diversity” competition and screened at the Tribeca Film Festival’s Media and Games Summit — you decide the fate of Sina and her fashion-forward friends; simply click the pop-ups on screen to follow Sina’s models and their suspenseful storylines.
Check out Episode Two and Episode Three.
