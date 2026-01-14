Of all the stories I’ve worked on at Narratively during my five-plus year tenure, the one that’s most fun to bring up when I’m explaining what I do for work is, “Our Therapist Gave My Wife and Me MDMA—and It Saved Our Marriage” by Seth Lorinczi. (You can read it — and listen to Seth narrate it — here.) Most people in long relationships have considered attending some sort of couples counseling at some point, and most of us, well, have tried illegal drugs at some point, but the mixing of the two is often novel, and a lot of questions usually ensue. People want to know if Seth and his partner, Julianna, continued to do MDMA together after the first time, how they’re doing today, if they’re still together, and on and on. Rather than continue to field these questions myself at parties, we thought, why not open it up for everyone to ask…

With that, we’re happy to announce an informal video chat next Tuesday, January 20, at 1 p.m. ET with author and journalist Seth Lorinczi and his wife, musician and artist Julianna Bright. Join us on Substack Live — and come armed with all your questions!

If you missed Seth Lorinczi’s essay for us the first time around about how MDMA saved his marriage, you can read or listen to it below, for free (Seth narrates it himself!). Check it out and join us next week.

A little more about Seth and Julianna…

Seth Lorinczi is a Portland-based writer and journalist. His work appears in multiple print and digital outlets. His first book — Death Trip: A Post-Holocaust Psychedelic Memoir — was published in 2024 and excerpted in Narratively. You can also find him on Substack.

Julianna Bright is a musician, visual artist and a spiritual and creative coach in private practice in Portland, Oregon. She writes on Substack under the handle Fierce Sincerity.