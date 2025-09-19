After recently hosting a Narratively Academy video chat between literary legends Lee Gutkind and Dinty W. Moore about what a flash essay is, we ran a brief flash essay contest. The winning essay, from Jen Shepherd, was so fun to work on and got such a warm response that we thought we’d share another. This one, from Cathy Alter, reminds us why we love flash pieces: The best ones can do so much in such a tiny space.

Illustration by Jess Smart Smiley/Narratively archive

One night my mother announced that I had a phone call. “It’s a boy,” she said, barely containing her excitement. No boy had ever called me before.

“Uh, hi, how’s it going?” said a gravelly voice on the other end. “This is Kenny.”

I went through my meager mental Rolodex. I knew no Kennys.

“I saw you in the Liggett’s parking lot.”

The lot was a big hangout for kids with no driver’s licenses. Here was an all-purpose holding pen where you could get a slice at Papa Gino’s, peruse the aisles of Liggett’s, a drug store, and see and be seen before our parents came to drive us home for dinner.

“How do you know you have the right girl?” I asked. I couldn’t figure out how I could have been spotted — and chosen — out of all the various clumps of girls.

Kenny described what I was wearing, the jeans and oatmeal Shetland sweater I was still wearing as I clutched the phone in my kitchen.

“I told my friend I thought you were pretty,” he said. “Just my type.”

We began speaking nightly. When the phone rang at 7:30, always 7:30, I would race into the kitchen and Kenny would be waiting for me. We talked about school, our friends, our parents. It was the most thrilling part of my day.

At 15, the phone was our biggest courting tool. Plus, I was too scared to meet Kenny in person. I had zero experience with boys and could be whoever I wanted to be from my kitchen. Maybe Kenny felt the same way.

After a few months of phone calls, Kenny asked me to be his girlfriend. Emboldened by my new title, I began to make some demands. “When can we get together?” I’d ask. Whenever I broached the subject, the phone wouldn’t ring the next night. Punishment for my pushiness, I suspected.

Then, one day, it was all over.

“Hi Cathy,” my friend Laurie said when I sat down next to her in social studies. “How’s it going?” I recognized the voice immediately. It belonged to Kenny.

“Do you want to be my girlfriend?” she said, cracking herself up.

I don’t know how I managed to sit next to her for the next 40 minutes without bursting into tears. In fact, I don’t remember ever talking to her again, even though I now regret never asking her why she decided to play such a mean trick on someone who was only happy to be her friend.

Maybe she was just an awful girl. Maybe I’ve always been too easy a target.

What I do know is this: Back then, the world was a happier place with Kenny in it. And even after I learned the truth, I still hoped the phone would ring.

Cathy Alter’s articles and essays have appeared in The Cut, Oldster, Wired and The Washington Post, among others. She lives in Washington, D.C., with her husband, Karl, their son, Leo, and Benny the cat.