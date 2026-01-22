WATCH: (A Little More Than) 28 Minutes With the Couple Behind Our Popular MDMA Essay

One of my favorite Narratively stories to date — and not just because I worked on it — is “Our Therapist Gave My Wife and Me MDMA—and It Saved Our Marriage” by Seth Lorinczi. It’s one of those pieces that checks off all of Narratively’s boxes by surprising and delighting us in its unexpectedness and its hopefulness. This lovely tale of a couple losing their footing and then finding their way back to one another through the help of MDMA which, as Julianna so thoughtfully put it, “introduced us to this idea that there was something here worth saving,” is one of our most well-loved to date. And it’s one that inevitably brings up a lot of questions about how they came to this therapist’s office in the first place, whether there was resistance from either side, how they feel looking back on their journey today and more. We were so lucky to have musician and artist Julianna Bright and author and journalist Seth Lorinczi join us so we (and you!) could ask all of these and then some. Thank you to Seth and Julianna for being so open and answering all the questions we threw at you thoughtfully and without judgment. And thank you to everyone who joined for being such an engaging and curious audience. You can check out our whole conversation above!