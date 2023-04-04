Though she's the author of the bestselling memoir, Somebody's Daughter, in this conversation, Ashley C. Ford serves as more of a writing therapist—and one we all need!

As part of our first-ever Narratively Spring Memoir Prize the grand prize winning writer, Laura Green-Russell, (read her prize-winning story here), got the chance to have an intimate conversation with each of our amazing guest judges.

We knew they'd hit it off, talking about both their writing process and also how writing helps them process. And, Ashley's writing advice was so helpful that we want other writers to benefit from it too, so we're excited to share a few highlights from their conversation with the broader Narratively community. Check it out below.