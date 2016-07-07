What I Learned About Life By Welcoming My 22 Kids and Grandkids Into This World
When his daughter calls to announce grandchild number fifteen, a grandfather is catapulted back in time through a half-century of delivery-room drama.
Illustrations by Vinnie Neuberg
January 2010: I’m alone in the living room, CNN muted, shameless politicians flickering across the screen, a sweating glass of Jim Beam in my hand, and the most depressing Leonard Cohen song ever composed – “Sisters of Mercy” – playing in my head. With each passing moment I sink deeper into the couch, glassy eyed, worrying about one kid and then another and then another until I am sure all seven are doomed, and then I start obsessing about work, unpaid property taxes, my wife coughing upstairs through a rib-breaking pneumonia...when my daughter Addie phones to say she’s in labor. Her fourth. Our fifteenth grandchild.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Narratively to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.